Youth slits minor lover's throat; kills self

TIRUCHY: A youth slit the throat of his minor lover and committed suicide by hanging after their parents refused to accept their relationship in Karur on Saturday.

A Vasanthakumar (26), an electrician from Rangaraj Nagar near Aravakurichi in Karur, was in love with a Class 12 girl from the neighbourhood for the past three years.

After the parents refused their marriage, citing a caste issue, Vasanthakumar, on Saturday, went to the girl's house and slit her throat with a blade. After she fell unconscious, he took a saree and hanged himself in the house and died.

The girl who later gained consciousness was rushed to a hospital, while the man's body was sent to GH