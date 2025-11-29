Youth slits minor lover's throat; kills self

Begin typing your search...

    A Vasanthakumar (26), an electrician from Rangaraj Nagar near Aravakurichi in Karur, was in love with a Class 12 girl from the neighbourhood for the past three years.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Nov 2025 9:00 PM IST
    Youth slits minor lovers throat; kills self
    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: A youth slit the throat of his minor lover and committed suicide by hanging after their parents refused to accept their relationship in Karur on Saturday.

    A Vasanthakumar (26), an electrician from Rangaraj Nagar near Aravakurichi in Karur, was in love with a Class 12 girl from the neighbourhood for the past three years.

    After the parents refused their marriage, citing a caste issue, Vasanthakumar, on Saturday, went to the girl's house and slit her throat with a blade. After she fell unconscious, he took a saree and hanged himself in the house and died.

    The girl who later gained consciousness was rushed to a hospital, while the man's body was sent to GH

    deadsuicideelectricianthroat slit
    DTNEXT Bureau

