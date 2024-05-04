Youth poisons grandad to death, mom battles for life

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old engineering student was arrested on Friday for killing his mother and grandfather by offering them poisoned chicken fried rice, reportedly angry over chiding him for being in a relationship with several women.

The grandfather Shanmuganathan (67) of the accused Bagavathi died without responding to treatment on Thursday, while his mother Nathiya (40) battles for life in the hospital.

Police said Bagavathi bought seven chicken fried rice parcels to all his family members, but laced poison only in those given to his grandfather and mother on April 30.

“Bagavathi bought the fried rice from the first salary he received working as a part-time staff in a browsing centre in Namakkal,” police said. A resident of Devarayapuram near Erumapatti, Bagavathi is pursuing Mechanical Engineering in a private college.

After Shanmuganathan and Nathiya fell ill and rushed to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital, Bagavathi tried to blame the restaurant for selling contaminated food.

However, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took samples of the fried rice and a laboratory analysis revealed that the food was mixed with pesticide. When the Namakkal police, on suspicion, grilled Bagavathi, the accused confessed to the offence.