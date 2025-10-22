Youth murdered in Theni in brawl over bursting crackers

MADURAI: A youth was allegedly murdered by an armed gang after a brawl over bursting crackers near Periyakulam in Theni district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Jayapal of Bangalapatti village. On being alerted, Periyakulam police inspected the crime scene and held enquiries. Investigations revealed that three youths, who are Jayapal's neighbours, were involved in the crime. Jayapal had warned the trio, who were drunk, against bursting crackers in front of his house.

But they continued bursting crackers, and enraged Jayapal reprimanded them. In a fit of rage, Maruthamuthu (25), Seeman alias Muthupandi (19) and Kaushik Pandi hacked Jayapal to death. Later, the accused were arrested, sources said.