Youth murdered and buried in Tirunelveli; two suspects arrested

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old youth was beaten to death and buried near Gurunaathan Temple in Tirunelveli on Monday night.

According to Daily Thanthi, the body was discovered after the police received a tip-off from unidentified suspects who reported the crime before fleeing the scene.

Immediately, Tirunelveli City Deputy Commissioner Geetha, along with police personnel went there and conducted an investigation.

They arranged to dig up the body at the place where the youth was allegedly killed and buried. After hours of search, the police uncovered the body.

The police arrested 2 suspects and are currently investigating.