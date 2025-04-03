Youth kills sister in rage over love affair, hides it as mishap; cops deny honour killing in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Tirupur police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old youth for enacting a drama of accidental death after murdering his sister over a love affair.

The accused, D Saravanan (24) from Paruvai village near Palladam, allegedly attacked his sister Vidya (22), studying in the third year at Government Arts College in Coimbatore, with a sickle on her head at their house on March 30. He then pulled down a steel bero on her to make it appear like an accident.

Police said the family members then buried her body without informing police. The issue came to light when Venmani (22) from Tirupur, who was in love with Vidya, complained to Kamanaickenpalayam police alleging foul play in her death.

Vidya died a few days after Venmani visited her house with a marriage proposal, which was rejected outright by the girl’s family. Based on his complaint, the body of the deceased was exhumed in the presence of revenue department officials on Tuesday. A post-mortem revealed that she was hit with a sharp object behind her head.

During an inquiry, Saravanan confessed to the crime while claiming that he chided her frequently after learning of Vidya’s love affair and insisted she concentrate on her studies.

“An argument broke out between Saravanan and Vidya over the issue. In a fit of anger, he attacked her with a sickle on the head,” police said, who denied any honour killing angle in the crime.