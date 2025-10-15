Youth kills self after losing money online in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A youth who was frustrated after losing money in online game, committed suicide by jumping across a moving train in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Kasthuri Raja (23), from Edayanpatti near Manapparai in Tiruchy was in the habit of playing online games. Recently, he started losing money but he continued to play.

He later lost money to the tune of Rs 1.50 lakh.

This frustrated Kasthuri Raja and he started to avoid speaking with the people at home and his friends.

On Tuesday, the dejected Raja jumped in front of Pandian Express near Vaiyyampatti railway station and died. Tiruchy Railway police retrieved the body and sent it to the Manapparai GH. A case was registered.