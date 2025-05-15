Youth killed over love affair in Coimbatore, 4 held

COIMBATORE: Four youths were arrested by Coimbatore city police on Tuesday for murdering a 21-year-old youth by administering a sedative injection in Coimbatore.

The deceased identified as Surya (21), from Avaniapuram in Madurai, was found dead with his hands and legs tied at the abandoned integrated bus terminus in Vellalore on May 11. Inquiries revealed that Surya had come to Coimbatore to join a college.

Police said Karthik (21), also from Avaniapuram, was upset as his girlfriend stopped talking to him, and instead developed a bond with Surya. Karthik conspired to kill Surya with the support of his friends – Naren Karthik (21), Madesh (21), and Mohammed Rafi (21).

“They sourced sedative drugs from the pharmacy owned by the father of Naren Karthik and administered them through injection to Surya in their room. After he lost consciousness, they tied his hands and legs before smothering him to death. Later they took his body in a car and dumped it in the abandoned bus terminus,” police said.

The arrested accused were produced in court and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.