Youth killed after quarrel during idol immersion in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A youth was murdered in Tiruchy after an altercation erupted during the Vinayagar idol immersion procession held on Sunday night.

It is said that P Hariharan (27), a resident of Kattur Simayankudi Kaliamman Koil Street near Lalgudi, working in a borewell firm in Tiruchy, was returning home after work.

At that time, there was an idol procession, and the youth were celebrating. The procession was proceeding to Panguni Aru near Lalgudi.

Hariharan, who was waiting for a long time as the groups carrying the idols were moving very slowly amidst bursting crackers, asked them to move faster as the people had been waiting to go home.

This triggered an altercation between Hariharan and some of the youth identified as Diwakar, Mukilan, Saravana Kumar, Sanjay and Sargunan.

The verbal quarrel slowly snowballed into an assault in which Hariharan was manhandled. He fell losing balance and soon, the gang dropped a heavy stone onto his chest after which Hariharan was unconscious.

Soon, the people rushed him to Lalgudi GH, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on the complaint, Lalgudi Inspector Azhagar registered a case against Diwakar, Mukilan, Saravanan Kumar, Sanjay and Sargunan and arrested them. Further investigations are on.