Youth held for stealing money from temple hundi in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with stealing money from a temple hundi. The accused was identified as A Vijayakumar of Levengipuram, sources said. The arrest was made on Monday night.

T Esakipandi (46), Member of the Temple Administrative committee, found the hund broken inside the temple, which is located at Bryant Nagar, on Monday morning.

Based on his complaint, the Thoothukudi South police filed a case. After reviewing CCTV footage, the police nabbed the criminal. The police also recovered stolen money of Rs10,000, sources said.