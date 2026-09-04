Youth held for killing pregnant woman in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for murdering a pregnant woman, with whom he was in a relationship, in Salem on Friday (September 4).
The accused, M Ammas (26) from Kanniyampatti, murdered Gokila (23) from Konasamudram village in Konganapuram by strangulation, stuffed her body in a sack and dumped it in a farm well. She was unmarried and had been staying at home after completing her college education.
Her pregnancy was known to family members when she was taken to a Primary Health Centre for examination after she complained of severe stomach pain. Following an inquiry by the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Ammasi agreed to marry Gokila and took her to his residence.
However, on August 31, Ammasi informed Gokila’s parents that she had gone missing. Her decomposed body was then recovered from a sack floating in a farm well at Vellalapuram village.
On suspicion, police detained Ammasi, who then confessed to having murdered Gokila following an argument. He assaulted her and strangled her to death with a dupatta. Police said Ammasi wrapped her body in a sack and took it to a nearby well by a two-wheeler and dumped it inside.
Police said he then misled the police and family members that Gokila had gone missing. Following his arrest, the police produced him in a court and remanded him to judicial custody on Friday.