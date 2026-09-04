Youth held for killing pregnant woman in Salem

The accused, M Ammas (26) from Kanniyampatti, murdered Gokila (23) from Konasamudram village in Konganapuram by strangulation, stuffed her body in a sack and dumped it in a farm well. She was unmarried and had been staying at home after completing her college education.

Her pregnancy was known to family members when she was taken to a Primary Health Centre for examination after she complained of severe stomach pain. Following an inquiry by the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Ammasi agreed to marry Gokila and took her to his residence.