Body of pregnant woman recovered from well in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old woman who had gone missing a few days ago was found murdered, with her body stuffed into a sack and dumped in a farm well in Salem district on Thursday (September 3).
The deceased, identified as Gokila, was from Konasamudram village in Konganapuram. She was unmarried and had been staying at home after completing her college education.
On August 20, Gokila complained of severe abdominal pain and was taken by her family to a nearby Primary Health Centre. A medical examination revealed that she was seven months pregnant.
Following a complaint from her family, police from the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Sankagiri, questioned M Ammasi (26) from the same locality.
“During the inquiry, Ammasi agreed to marry Gokila after the ongoing temple festival. He subsequently took her to his residence,” police said.
However, on August 31, Ammasi informed Gokila’s parents that she had gone missing from his house. After a futile search, her family lodged a missing complaint with the Konganapuram police. A search was subsequently launched.
On Thursday, a woman who owns a farm in Vellalapuram village noticed a sack floating in her well after detecting a foul smell emanating from it. She alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the sack, which had the decomposed body of Gokila.
Police sent the body for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Salem Superintendent of Police S. Kuthalingam visited the scene and reviewed the investigation.
The Konganapuram police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries to identify and trace those responsible for the murder.