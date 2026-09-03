Body of pregnant woman recovered from well in Salem

The deceased, identified as Gokila, was from Konasamudram village in Konganapuram. She was unmarried and had been staying at home after completing her college education.

On August 20, Gokila complained of severe abdominal pain and was taken by her family to a nearby Primary Health Centre. A medical examination revealed that she was seven months pregnant.

Following a complaint from her family, police from the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Sankagiri, questioned M Ammasi (26) from the same locality.