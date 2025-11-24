Youth held for hurling petrol bomb in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: A 22-year-old youth was arrested in Tirunelveli after being charged with hurling a petrol bomb at an anganwadi centre near Uzhavar Santhai in Tirunelveli Town.

The accused has been identified as J Ayyappan of Thadiveeran Kovil Street, Tirunelveli. While Ayyappan hurled the petrol bomb targeting the anganwadi centre, his friend, who accompanied him, videographed the incident on his cell phone.

Based on a complaint, Tirunelveli Town police filed a case, and investigations revealed that Ayyappan, who was arrested, was facing various charges of crime, including a murder attempt.

A manhunt has been launched to nab his accomplice.