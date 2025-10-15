Youth held for assaulting woman cop in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A youth who assaulted a woman police for trying to pacify him while quarreling with his family members, was arrested in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Kanimozhi (36), a head constable attached to Thanjavur West Police station, was deputed on duty at the help centre at Old Bus Stand.

On Tuesday afternoon, Karthikeyan (25) from Pookulam near Karanthai in Thanjavur was seen quarrelling with his wife, mother and other family members, and on seeing this, Kanimozhi, with other cops, went to the spot and pacified Karthikeyan.

But suddenly, he attacked Kanimozhi, in which she sustained injuries and was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint, the West police registered a case and arrested Karthikeyan