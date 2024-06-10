Youth from Perambalur dies by suicide by jumping from moving bus; love failure suspected

TIRUCHY: A 22-year-old youth from Perambalur who was travelling in a bus by speaking over the phone, jumped off from the bus and died on the spot.

It is said, B Vinod Kumar, a flower vendor from Thuraiyur in Tiruchy was travelling by TNSTC bus on Saturday late hours from Perambalur to Tiruchy.

He was seen speaking to someone over the phone for a long time. When the bus was nearing Adaikkampatti Near Alathur in Perambalur, Vinod Kumar went to the footboard and suddenly jumped off from the bus.

Soon, the driver stoped the bus and the bus crew along with the passengers ran to him but by the time he had died after sustaining severe head injury.

On information Padalur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Perambalur GH.

The police suspected that Vinod Kumar was in frustration after failed love affair.

Police also recovered the mobile phone and are investigating after retrieving the call history.