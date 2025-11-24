Youth falls off train near Dindigul, dies

MADURAI: A 27-year-old youth died after he slipped and fell off a moving train near Dindigul on Sunday. The deceased was identified as A Pushparaj of Tirumalaikolunthupuram, Melapattam, Tirunelveli.

At around 1 am, when the ill-fated victim, who sat on the foot-board in an unreserved coach during his journey on the Chendur express train, slipped and fell. The victim suffered head and bodily injuries and succumbed on the spot, a few kilometres away from Ambaturai railway station.

Earlier, on Saturday, Pushparaj, along with his friends M Senthil Kumar (27) and Vignesh of Palayamkottai boarded the train to Villupuram for a painting job at Thirukkovilur near Tiruvannamalai, sources said. Based on a complaint lodged by Senthil Kumar, Dindigul Railway police have filed a case under Section 194 of BNSS, sources said.