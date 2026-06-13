Youth ends life seeking action on illegal liquor sale in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old daily wager ended his life by suicide, demanding Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to curb illegal liquor sales in his neighbourhood in Namakkal.
Police said Prabhakaran, from Sendamangalam, ended his life by hanging with a rope at his residence on Thursday while he was alone.
His mother, Sudha (48), who came home, was shocked to find his son hanging and informed the police. The Sendamangalam police recovered a suicide note from his shirt pocket, in which Prabhakaran lamented over youth and minors getting addicted to liquor due to its illegal sale in his neighbourhood.
He also appealed to the Chief Minister to deliver justice by taking legal action against those involved in illegal liquor sales. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigations are on.