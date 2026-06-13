Youth ends life seeking action on illegal liquor sale in Namakkal

Police said Prabhakaran, from Sendamangalam, ended his life by hanging with a rope at his residence on Thursday while he was alone.

His mother, Sudha (48), who came home, was shocked to find his son hanging and informed the police. The Sendamangalam police recovered a suicide note from his shirt pocket, in which Prabhakaran lamented over youth and minors getting addicted to liquor due to its illegal sale in his neighbourhood.