Youth ends life in Namakkal over dispute with wife; his parents kill themselves after

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old cook and his parents ended their lives over family issues in Namakkal.

Police said S Surendran (27), a cook and his parents Selvaraj (55) and Poongodi (50) from Arunthathiyar Colony near Erumaipatti in Namakkal took the extreme step on Saturday night.

Surendran married Sneha from Vettampadi five months ago, and they lived as a joint family with his parents. However, Sneha insisted her husband move out, resulting in frequent quarrels.

Following a quarrel on the same issue on Sunday, Sneha left for her mother’s house.

Depressed over the developments, Surendran ended his life by hanging himself. His parents, who were shocked to see their only killing himself, also chose to end their lives similarly by hanging.

The neighbours checked on Monday morning and found the trio dead. On receiving information, the Erumapatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Namakkal Government Hospital.

Before taking the extreme step, Surendran sent a video message by WhatsApp to his relative in Coimbatore. He confessed to taking the extreme step as his wife left for her mother’s house. Meanwhile, Sneha has been admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital, alleging that Surendran assaulted her.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.