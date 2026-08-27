Youth dies in drunken brawl among relatives near Tiruvallur

Police said that Manikandan and his relatives had gathered in Agram to attend the funeral of an elderly woman. After the final rites, Manikandan and some of the relatives were drinking near the burial ground when an argument broke out among them.

The quarrel soon turned violent, during which one of the men slashed Manikandan’s neck with a sharp weapon. He was rushed to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital in an ambulance in critical condition. He later died while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, Kadambathur police altered the case registered on Tuesday from attempt-to-murder to murder. Meanwhile, Manikandan’s relatives staged a road roko on the Tiruvallur-Sunguvarchatram Highway, demanding the arrest of those involved.

Police pacified the protestors and made them disperse. Investigations are underway to identify the attacker, police said.