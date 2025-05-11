Youth dies by suicide after losing Rs 6 lakh in online rummy

CHENNAI: A young man allegedly died by suicide after losing Rs 6 lakh in online rummy at Ponneri, according to Thanthi TV.

The deceased, identified as Murugan, was employed in a private agency responsible for refilling cash in ATMs.

According to reports, he had been playing online rummy for a while and lost a total of Rs 6 lakh. Unable to cope with the financial loss and emotional distress, Murugan took the extreme step.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)