Coimbatore: Contract worker dies as soil caves in during drainage work

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old contract worker died when the soil caved in as he was working on laying sewage pipes in Coimbatore on Monday.

Underground sewerage pipe works are under way in Rajendra Nagar in Vadavalli. On Monday evening, some contract workers including Govindaraj and his son Gautham dug out the soil to lay the pipes.

However, when Gautham was standing close to the mound of mud and overseeing the works, the soil suddenly caved in. The worker lost his balance and fell into the drain pit and was covered by tonnes of mud, added a Daily Thanthi report.

Onlookers alerted the fire and rescue services personnel who rushed to the spot immediately and tried to rescue Gautham.

However, he suffocated after being buried in the soil for several minutes and died. Following this, the police sent his body to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for an autopsy.

The Vadavalli police have registered a case and are investigating.