Youth allegedly assaulted to death at de-addiction centre in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 29-year-old youth was allegedly assaulted to death at a de-addiction centre in Salem on Thursday night. Police said Chandrasekar from Elampillai was admitted to a private de-addiction centre on Chinnappampatti Road a few days ago by his family members to help him kick out his addiction to liquor and drugs.

“After the demise of his father, a few months ago, Chandrasekar took to drinking and became an addict. Often, he also became violent with his mother and pregnant wife,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Magudanchavadi police warned him against his unruly behavior to family members. Meanwhile, the family members received a call from the de-addiction centre on Friday morning claiming that Chandrasekar has been rushed to a private hospital in a serious condition.

On arrival, the family members found him dead in an ambulance with severe assault injuries. On receiving information, the Magudanchavai police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Salem GH. Police suspect that the youth was assaulted to death in the de-addiction centre and further inquiries are on.