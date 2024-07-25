Young mechanic hacked to death in public in Srivilliputhur; wife's brothers involved in attack, say cops

CHENNAI: A young mechanic from Srivilliputhur's Indiranagar village was attacked and murdered on Wednesday night near his wife's workplace on Gangakulam Road, as reported by Daily Thanthi. Police investigation revealed that his wife's brothers were involved in the attack.

Karthikpandi (26), son of Marimuthu, was working as a mechanic in a workshop on Gangakulam Road in Sivakasi Block of Virudhunagar district. He was married to Nandini from Ayyambatti near Sivakasi. The couple wed eight months ago, despite objections from her family.

The couple used to travel from Ayyampatti to Sivakasi Reserve Line every morning for work on a motorbike.

On Wednesday, assailants armed with sickles ambushed Karthikpandi as he arrived to pick Nandini up from the supermarket where she was working. After attacking him, the men fled. Upon hearing the news, Nandini ran out screaming and found Karthikpandi lying dead in front of the shop.

The murder sparked widespread public outcry, prompting a swift response from law enforcement officials. Three suspects - Balamurugan, Dhanapalan, and Siva - were immediately also been arrested.

The police found that Nandini's brothers were involved in the attack and have initiated further inquiries.

Sivakasi District Superintendent of Police Feroze Khan Abdullah and Deputy Superintendent of Police Subbaiah personally oversaw the investigation.