When Venkatachalam attempted to drive off the jumbo, it attacked him, resulting in his spot death.

ByPTIPTI|15 Jun 2024 4:55 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-15 05:20:59.0  )
Farmer guarding his crop trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image 

ERODE: A young farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant early on Saturday in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in the district.

According to forest officials, the incident occurred when Venkatachalam (25) of Sujilkuttai area in Bhavanisagar forest Range under STR region had gone to his farmland on Friday night to guard his crops from wild animals.

Around 1 am on Saturday, the elephant entered the farm and started destroying and eating pumpkin crops.

When Venkatachalam attempted to drive off the jumbo, it attacked him, resulting in his spot death.

Upon hearing the cries of Venkatachalam, the residents rushed to the spot and chased away the elephant from there.

The injured man was shifted to Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam, where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

A case was registered and investigation is on.

