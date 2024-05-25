84-year-old man killed in elephant attack in front of his house in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: An elderly man was killed in an elephant attack in Gudalur early on Friday. The deceased, Palaniandi, 84, from Devala in Gudalur taluk had stepped out of his house around 1.30 am to attend nature’s call, when a wild elephant standing at the entrance attacked him.

“The elderly man succumbed to injuries on the spot. On hearing his loud cries, the family members and neighbours rushed out and chased away the elephant,” said a Forest Department staff.

Soon, the Forest Department staff from Devala arrived and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Pandalur Government Hospital.

A team of revenue department staff led by Gudalur RDO Senthil Kumar visited the spot and held an inquiry.