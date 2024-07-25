'You will be politically isolated if...': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin warns PM Modi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that he would face the risk of political isolation if he continued to govern based on his “political likes and dislikes”. The attack came hours after the Opposition staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, claiming other states had been discriminated against by the Centre in the Budget.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Stalin accused the PM of seeking revenge against those who defeated him in the Lok Sabha elections, and asked him to stop being vindictive and instead focus on governance.

"INDIA coalition MPs have staged a protest protesting the omission of several states in the Union financial report. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi you said, "The election is over, now we have to think about the country." But yesterday's #Budget2024 will save your regime, not India! Run the government in general. Don't be bent on avenging those who have yet defeated you. I am bound to advise that if you run the government according to your political likes and dislikes, you will be isolated," he wrote on X in Tamil.

He ended his post on X with the hashtag #BJPBetraysTamilnadu.

Earlier, CM Stalin had announced that he would boycott the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27, which will be chaired by the PM, in condemnation of the neglect of the state in the Union Budget.

The first Budget Session in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term was put forth in the House on Tuesday and did not satisfy the DMK government as no special project was mentioned for Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin had said that in order to satisfy a few regional parties that made a 'minority BJP' into a 'majority BJP', schemes have been announced in the Budget for a few states, apparently referring to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann too have announced their boycott of the meeting of the central think-tank, in protest over the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying the budget is an "assault on the sanctity of India's federal structure".