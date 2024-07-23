CM Stalin to boycott Niti Aayog meet in protest over Tamil Nadu being 'neglected' in Union Budget 2024

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday called the union budget 2024 a 'betrayal' meted out to Tamil Nadu and announced that he would boycott the July 27 Niti Aayog meeting and the meeting of Chief Ministers called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, in condemnation of the neglect of the state in the budget.

Talking to media persons at DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' on Tuesday evening, CM Stalin called the ‘disappointing’ budget a 'betrayal' meted out to the people of Tamil Nadu and said that the BJP has only announced schemes for a few states that have helped turn the minority BJP into a majority government. “There is no guarantee that even those states would receive the funds. The BJP government might forget the states the same way it announced schemes and refused to allocate funds for Tamil Nadu," he alleged.

Expressing his unhappiness over the fact that the budget did not mention any special project for Tamil Nadu, the CM said, "A few days ago, I flagged a list of schemes required for the state. The union finance minister has ignored them completely. The budget of a country must address the concerns of all states. But Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget has no justice. Even the word Tamil Nadu does not feature in the budget."

He stated that he would boycott the Niti Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27 in condemnation of the neglect of the state in the union budget, and added that the DMK MPs would stage a protest in the national capital tomorrow.