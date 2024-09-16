Yet to receive invite to VCK's prohibition conference, says TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: There can be no such meetings without politics, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai said in response to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan's repeated assertion that the prohibition conference that his party is organising in Kallakurichi was an apolitical meeting.

The Congress leader added that his party was yet to receive an invitation for the event, a comment that comes in the backdrop of the VCK extending open invitation to the AIADMK and Vijay's TVK.

Pointing out the inherent political nature of the VCK’s prohibition event, Selvaperunthagai said, “No meeting can be held without politics."

However, he said despite the political disagreements, there ws no discord within the INDIA coalition, and that the alliance remains united amid these developments.