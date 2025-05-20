Yet to get compensation for December floods, rue Thoothukudi farmers

MADURAI: Farmers affiliated with the Karisal Boomi Vivasayigal Sangam from Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district have urged the government to compensate them for crops damaged by rains.

Expecting a bounty, the farmers had already sown crops such as green gram, black gram, white corn, pearl millet, maize, cotton, onion, chillies and coriander during the Rabi season last year. Farmers claimed they had incurred an expense of Rs 20,000 per acre towards the cultivation of crops, which rains had hit on December 12 and 16. Citing these, A Varadharajan, president of the Sangam on Monday demanded the State government to soon provide adequate compensation for the affected farmers.

During January this year, Village Administrative officers collected documents, including adangal, photocopies of bank passbooks and Aadhaar cards from the farmers to ascertain the extent of damage. Still, it hasn’t been realised to date, farmers lament. The recommendations made by the district administration are pending with the government. The aggrieved farmers said they had been repeatedly urging the government to provide the required amount of compensation. But even after five months, the farmers say they are not receiving compensation, making investing in the next season financially impossible.

They requested the government to compensate the farmers to save their livelihoods.