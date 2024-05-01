Yercaud bus accident: CM Stalin expresses condolences to family of deceased

CHENNAI: A day after the accident near Yercaud, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the sad news that five people were killed on the spot when the private bus which was coming to Salem from Yercaud suddenly lost control and fell while turning at the 11th hairpin bend," Stalin said in a social media post.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased," he said.

Further, Stalin ordered the District Collector of Salem to carry out rescue operations and necessary treatment to the injured.

"Relief assistance will be provided to the victims with the approval of the Election Commission of India," Stalin noted.