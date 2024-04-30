MoS L Murugan expresses condolences for deceased in Yercaud bus accident

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State, L Murugan on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased in a bus accident near Yercaud in Salem district.

"I was shocked and heartbroken to hear the sad news that six people were killed on the spot and more than 20 people were seriously injured when the private bus which was coming to Salem from Yercaud suddenly lost control and fell while turning at the 11th hairpin bend," Murugan said in a social media post.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased," he said.

Further, the Union minister urged the ruling DMK government to provide adequate compensation to the victims.