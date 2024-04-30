Begin typing your search...

MoS L Murugan expresses condolences for deceased in Yercaud bus accident

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased," he said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 April 2024 5:10 PM GMT
MoS L Murugan expresses condolences for deceased in Yercaud bus accident
X

 Union Minister of State L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State, L Murugan on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased in a bus accident near Yercaud in Salem district.

Also Read:3 dead, 20 injured in bus accident in Yercaud

"I was shocked and heartbroken to hear the sad news that six people were killed on the spot and more than 20 people were seriously injured when the private bus which was coming to Salem from Yercaud suddenly lost control and fell while turning at the 11th hairpin bend," Murugan said in a social media post.

"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased," he said.

Further, the Union minister urged the ruling DMK government to provide adequate compensation to the victims.

L Muruganyercaud bus accidentDMK governmentSalem
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X