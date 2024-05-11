Yellow warning issued for 16 districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain till May 15

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get respite from scorching heat as the meteorological department has issued yellow warning predicting heavy rain till May 15.

There is a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning activity in the state. The state continues to record deficit rainfall with 58 percent during the summer season this year.

"Due to a cyclonic circulation over South Kerala and neighbourhood now lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level. As many as 16 districts of Tamil Nadu - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Perambalur, Karur and Madurai are given yellow alert predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next four days, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

In addition, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

The weather department predicted that till May 23, many places over Western ghats and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive slightly above normal rainfall.

According to RMC, Tamil Nadu has received 35 mm of rainfall against the average summer rain of 83 mm which is 58 percent deficit from March 1 to May 11. Of which, only Dindigul district recorded 13 percent excess rainfall with 133 mm against 118 mm during the summer season so far.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail over interior districts of Tamil Nadu, where the maximum temperature is likely to be generally near normal over many places and 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal for the next few days.

It is noted that isolated pockets over plains of north interior districts are likely to record the maximum temperature around 40 to 41 degree Celsius, coastal areas might see 34 to 37 degree Celsius.