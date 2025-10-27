Writers invited to apply for grant to publish works on SC/ST

CHENNAI: The Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare has called in writers, scholars, and the public to apply for literary grants to publish works on issues related to SC/ST communities, before November 28.

The funds will enable writers to publish their work, and the best work will be recognised and awarded by the government.

Under the department's Literature Development Society, the work of 11 writers will be selected. Out of which, nine writers must belong to Adi Dravidar/Tribal/converted Adi Dravidar communities and the remaining two writers from other communities with work focused on SC/ST issues.

As per the society, there is no age limit for writers, and they can apply through tn.gov.in and get the application from the department on working days.

Speaking to DT Next, V Annamalai alias Imayam, writer and winner of Sahitya Akademi Award in 2020, said, "Earlier, the grant was at Rs 10,000 and now it has increased to Rs one lakh. The government initiative aims at bringing out the works of the marginalised community and to ensure that they are not deprived of recognition on financial grounds."

Annamalai, who is also the vice-chairperson of the TN State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, pointed out that while writers from the other communities were publishing works on the life, culture and stories of oppressed communities, this is an opportunity for people of SC/ST to publish their own work and write their lived experience.