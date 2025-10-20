Write to Centre to relax moisture limit to 22%, farmers urge CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: With the onset of the northeast monsoon and the Kuruvai harvest at its peak, farmers have appealed to relax the conventional moisture level to 22 per cent from 17 per cent.

Though the forecast about the onset of the Northeast Monsoon from October 16 was predicted accurately, the farmers from across the region, including the districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, are apprehensive that the rain could damage the harvested kuruvai. As inundation was reported in many places, they are worried about severe yield loss, too.

“The crop was in good condition, and we were expecting a near-normal harvest in most places. It is heartrending that the impact of monsoon rain in several places would result in a 50 per cent yield loss.

For instance, 30 30-bag yield per acre has come down to 15 bags, with farmers bearing the brunt of climate change. In many places, the desilt works were not properly undertaken, due to which the water could not drain from the fields, resulting in the damage of crops,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

“Farmers have spent at least Rs 35,000 per acre. We have been demanding a proper assessment and relaxation of the moisture to 22 per cent. Above all, we need crop insurance monitored by dedicated officials,” he said further.

He also noted that the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, along with other associations, had urged the Chief Minister to write to the Union Government well ahead of the commencement of paddy procurement in the Delta. “The state government is yet to write to the union government for the relaxation of the moisture limit. The Chief Minister should consider the welfare of farmers and their families and not delay the process," he said.