WRD proposes Rs 12 cr-revamp for Puthagaram lake

CHENNAI: Amid ongoing operations for flood mitigation in the city, the Water Resources department (WRD) will restore the Puthagaram lake in Surapet at Rs 12 crore.

Located between Puzhal and Korattur lake, the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai splits the Puthagaram lake into the north and south sides. Puthagaram is one of the major lakes contributing to the city's water supply. Surplus water channels to the Retteri lake during heavy rain.

Surplus water from the nearby Korattur lake often inundates Surapet, as there is no longer a conduit for floodwater to drain into the larger Retteri lake.

The Puthagaram lake has a combined catchment area of 202.6 acres and a water spread over 16.0 hectares. The original storage capacity was 1,20,000 cubic metres, with a maximum discharge capacity of 100 cusecs.

"The renovation project aimed at restoring the lake's capacity, securing its structure, and ensuring controlled water flow. In view of that, the bund will be strengthened, removing silts, and dredging works will be undertaken to restore the lake's storage capacity," said a WRD official.

As a key component, floodwater from Puthagaram lake and other small local lakes should ideally drain into Retteri lake, from where the Captain Cotton canal carries it to the Kosasthalaiyar river via the Buckingham canal. "Additionally, toe wall and revetment, a kerb wall, and footpath arrangements for the bunds portion, construction of regulator arrangements in the tank portion to allow for controlled release and management of water flow. Which is vital for flood control and efficient feeding of the downstream Retteri lake," the official said.

"Over the years, the lake has been encroached by buildings, and people use a playground. As the case is pending in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), put a halt to the restoration works. Rejuvenating the lake would help the residents in the monsoon season," said ward 32 councillor E Elumala.

"Once the work order is issued, the encroachments will be removed after directions from the Tahsildar. First, we focus on removing the commercial establishment, and further, we head into the residential houses," added the WRD official.