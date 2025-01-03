WRD Minister Duraimurugan takes stock of project works, orders to speed up restoration post-Fengal

CHENNAI: Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister Duraimurugan on Friday conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat with senior officials to discuss projects for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

The minister took up project works for the construction of check dams, dykes, desilting and strengthening of carriageways and dam restoration.

The meeting's main agenda is to prepare a detailed proposal for projects to be forwarded to the State Finance Department for approval. "This was a preliminary meeting, and a follow-up meeting will be held in February to finalise the projects, " said a senior WRD official.

The minister also reviewed the ongoing projects for the fiscal year 2021-2022 and instructed officials to expedite their completion. Additional Chief Secretary K Manivasan, special secretary S Sridharan, and engineer-in-chief S Manmathan were also present during the review meeting.

Duraimurugan also took stock of the renovation efforts carried out in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, which caused extensive damage in northern districts, particularly Villupuram.

He directed authorities to prepare estimates for desilting the Cauvery and its tributaries from Mettur to the confluence point near Poompuhar. It is a routine task done to ensure adequate water flow to the tail end of the river.

Additionally, the minister asked the chief engineers of Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore regions to compile a list of new works such as check dam construction, dyke strengthening, and rehabilitation of water regulatory structures in their respective areas. "The minister asked us to come prepared with detailed reports for the next meeting," said a senior official.