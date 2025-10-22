WRD carries out regulated release of water from lakes in TN

CHENNAI: With the heavy rains pounding Chennai and its surrounding areas, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has announced that the water levels in the reservoirs are being maintained at safer levels by releasing water gradually.

As per a WRD release, the preemptive release of excess water from Chennai’s main drinking water sources, Chembarambakkam, Puzhal, and Poondi reservoirs, has been carried out while maintaining adequate space for inflow.

"Even in the event of heavy rainfall, the volume of water released will be regulated, allowing it to safely reach the sea through the Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar rivers. Therefore, the public is informed that there is no need for panic," the release said