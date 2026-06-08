“Would slap that officer if he was here": TN Minister’s exchange with electricity official over power cuts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister RV Ranjithkumar sparked a controversy on Sunday (June 7) evening after publicly threatening to transfer an electricity department official and stating that he would “slap him if he was present here".
The incident occurred during a voter thanksgiving event in Narappakkam, near Kanchipuram, where the Minister was thanking constituents for his recent election victory.
When local residents complained of frequent power cuts, Ranjithkumar promptly called a supervisory engineer of the electricity board on speakerphone, ensuring the crowd could hear the conversation.
During the call, the engineer explained that an officer under him was not performing properly and that multiple complaints had already been filed against him. The Minister then warned, “I will transfer that officer immediately. I will shift him to Kanyakumari.”
He further added, speaking directly to the public, “If that officer were present here, I would hit him with a slipper.”
The Minister’s strong remarks have drawn widespread attention and mixed reactions from the public.
Ranjithkumar, who contested from the Kancheepuram assembly constituency as a TVK candidate, is currently serving as Tamil Nadu’s Forest Minister.