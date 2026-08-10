Worse days ahead; rice price to climb further in Tamil Nadu

Several rice mills are functioning in Manachanallur, Ariyamangalam, Manikandam, Lalgudi and Kattur in Tiruchy district and traders who procure paddy from delta districts as well as from other states like Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for hulling and supply them to the traders.

The fine rice varieties like Ponni were sold up to Rs 74 per kg last week, sold between Rs 78 and 80 this week, while the matta rice variety, which was sold at Rs 76 per kg last week, has been sold at Rs 84 this week.