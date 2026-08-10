Samba hopes rest in TN’s plea before Supreme Court for Cauvery water

Despite the CWMA approving the recommendations of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government refused to obey the order. Consequently, the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, moved the Supreme Court on August 3. The state appealed for a direction to Karnataka to release 26.954 TMC of water owed for the period between June 1 and August 12. It also sought an instruction to the CWMA to monitor flows in Karnataka’s reservoirs every 10 days and ensure stipulated monthly releases at Biligundlu, the interstate point. The state government further highlighted that in the current 2026-2027 irrigation year, catchments upstream of KRS received 488 mm of rainfall, Kabini received 676 mm, and other catchment areas received 78 mm between June 1 and July 27.

“With proper legal grounding and concrete figures, the Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court this time. Karnataka, which usually releases water only to avoid flooding, will certainly be instructed to release the monthly dues. They cannot escape now, and we are confident that Delta farmers will get a reasonable share of water for irrigation,” said Sami Natarajan, general secretary of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.