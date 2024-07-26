Worried over loose cannons in Tamil Nadu targeting ally DMK, Congress high command sets up inquiry

CHENNAI: The emotional outbursts of a few state Congress leaders appear to have not gone down well with its national high command, going by the inquiry reportedly ordered against the behaviour of those state unit members.



AICC is said to have entrusted its Tamil Nadu in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar with the task of preparing a report of its TNCC leaders’ recent statements that might have got on the nerves of its loyal ally DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Party sources say that AICC has advised Ajoy Kumar to prepare a report on the recent ‘provocative’ statements made by a few of its Tamil Nadu leaders. The AICC’s intervention happened close on the heels of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s statements about the party remaining cowed down by alliance compulsions even during non-election seasons.

Karti, in a recent party meeting chaired by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, was heard telling the party cadre that they must be a part of the government, implying that the Congress should secure berths in the ministry.

It didn’t go down well even with a few TNCC leaders, who expressed dismay at the outspoken MP’s statement.

A TNCC senior, unwilling to be quoted, disclosed that the AICC might have pitched in because this is not the first instance in recent times that a TNCC leader has made a statement undesirable to the DMK. Not so long ago, Selvaperunthagai landed in trouble when he made equally ambitious statements about the revival of the Congress and establishment of Kamarajar rule in the Dravidian heartland.

“If he (TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai) is so concerned that the Congress must contest on its own and act independently without alliance compulsions, he must have contested without DMK’s alliance. It is unfair to make such statements after winning with DMK’s support. It will only help the BJP and damage the Congress party,” the leader said.

Another highly placed TNCC leader said, “Statements of these leaders are irrelevant. Only the high command can decide on the alliance. Such statements might irritate the DMK, but will not affect the alliance.” TNCC leaders refused to rule out the possibility of the AICC deputing his envoy to look into the statements of its TNCC leaders.