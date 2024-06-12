World Day against Child Labour: Activists write to new MPs to stress on abolition of child labour

CHENNAI: With regards to the World Day against Child Labour on June 12, the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) and Campaign against Child Labour – Tamil Nadu (CACL-TN) had together written a letter to all Tamil Nadu Member of Parliament (MPs) to end child labour in the state.

Besides this, in an open letter to the policy makers, the members of TNCRW and CACL-TN have also placed a set of demands.

As per the letter, it has urged the government of India to repeal the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986 and its amendments, including the 2016 Amendment Act. "The Act and its amendments allow children to be employed in family enterprises and employment, allow children to be exploited in the name of art and culture, and distinguish between children and adolescents – allowing adolescent labour – though the UNCRC makes it clear that every person under the age of 18 is a child, "the letter stated.

Further, the members have requested to enact a comprehensive law that makes all forms of child labour up to 18 years a punishable offence and creates an all-around reintegration plan, with the victim's perspective to bring every child into academic or vocational learning should be enacted. "Already CACL in consultation with different stakeholders at different levels have drafted an alternate law – The Child Labour System (Abolition, Prevention and Rehabilitation) bill – submitted in the parliament in the year 2017, which should be considered, "the letter read.

Also, the letter urged for constitutional amendment to follow the amendment of all legislations, including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act or Right to Education Act (RTE) that defines children as persons up to the age of 14 years.

Additionally, the members called for an adequate financial and human resources to be ensured in realising target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aims to end all forms of child labour by 2025.