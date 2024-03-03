World Bank funds for climate smart villages

CHENNAI: The state environment, climate change and forest department has decided to implement the climate smart villages project using the World Bank funds under TN-SHORE (Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy) mission.

A department source said that the villages that are close to the coast only will be converted as climate smart villages under the TN-SHORE mission. The mission will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 2,000 Crore with the World Bank assistance.

Of the 11 villages that have been selected for the climate smart villages project, Kodiakarai in Nagapattinam district, Muthupettai in Thiruvarur district, Pichavaram in Cuddalore district, Rameshwaram in Ramanathapuram district, Pazhaverkadu in Thiruvallur district and Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi district are located close the coast. Other villages are: Kodaikanal in Dindigul district, Kutralam in Tenkasi district, Yercaud in Salem district, Ooty in Nilgiris, Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district.

"Detailed project report (DPR) for the climate smart villages project has been prepared and submitted to the government for approval. Once the approval is received, works will commence," the source added.

Sewage treatment plant, use of recycled water for agriculture, use of electric vehicles, complete ban on plastic items and other green initiatives will be taken up at the selected villages under the project.

During the recent state budget session, the government has allocated Rs. 1,675 Crore for TN-SHORE mission.