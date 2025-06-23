World Bank-funded modernisation project transforms TN's agriculture sector

CHENNAI: The World Bank-aided Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP), launched in 2017, has significantly enhanced agricultural productivity and climate resilience across 47 river sub-basins in the state, according to a government statement.

With a total outlay of Rs 2,961 cr, which includes 30% TN government share, the project has benefited over 16 lakh farmers across 34 districts. It also brought laurels to the state as it begged the Centre’s “Excellence in Integrated Water Resources Management 2024” award, said the release.

Under the project, the department has rehabilitated 2,626 tanks, 355 check dams, and over 5,000 km of canals. Advanced irrigation methods like the System of Rice Intensification and Alternate Wetting and Drying have improved water-use efficiency and cut methane emissions by up to 40%. Drip and sprinkler systems installed over 13,047 hectares, saving up to 48% water and reduced cultivation costs by 30%.

The project was implemented with an integrated effort of agriculture, horticulture and five other line departments and three universities, emphasizing sustainable development. It also supports market linkages, aggregating 41,000 metric tons of farm produce worth Rs 94.95 cr, and expands sustainable aquaculture and livestock practices, the statement further said.