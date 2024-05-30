Workshop exposes people to palm leaf craft in Madurai

MADURAI: People in Madurai were given detailed insights into leaf craft during the five-day Palm Leaf Art Workshop organised by the Agro Food Chamber of Commerce (AFCC) in association with Miracle Tree Life Sciences.

According to S Rethinavelu, president of AFFC, Madurai, the workshop and Palm Leaf art exhibition, which concluded on Wednesday, received a good response.

During the programme, 35 like-minded artists were trained in palm leaf engraving and painting, sources said. It is said that palm leaf manuscripts came into existence during the Chola-era.

A 68-year-old trainee, M Subash from Vilangudi in Madurai, said he gained mastery of palm leaf painting in just three days.

With the active participation of three trainers from Odisha, the participants were trained on processed palm leaves in the art of engraving and painting for a social cause, programme organiser said.

At a stall managed by D Parthasarathy from Thiruvannamalai, palm leaf products including wall hanging, hats, pen stands, key chains, pendants, handbags, purses, earrings, bangles, necklaces, and palm leaves with customised designs were also available for sale.

Above all, a ‘QR Code’ scanning device made of palm wood to meet today’s fast-growing digital technology caught everyone’s attention at the venue.

Parthasarathy said value-added palm products priced ranging from Rs 30 to a maximum of Rs 600 were displayed for sale.