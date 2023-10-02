Works on to host large animals in Salem zoo; Animals from closed VOC zoo to be shifted to other parks

COIMBATORE: Works are progressing at a fast phase to enhance facilities in the Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem, which has been elevated into a medium category zoo.

Once the upgradation works get over, several large animals, including carnivores like tiger and leopard are expected to be brought to the zoo.

“The government has sanctioned Rs 8 crore to improve facilities and increase the number of species in the zoo. By another six months, all the required facilities will be enhanced to create natural enclosures for animals. Gradually large animals like tiger, leopard and sloth bear will also be brought to the zoo. These animals may be shifted from zoos across India,” said Dr R Selva Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forest and Assistant Director of Kurumbapatti Zoological Park.

Until recently, the zoo remained under the small size category and thereby carnivores and other bigger animals could not be kept in the zoo. With the zoo getting elevated into a medium size one, the only one in Tamil Nadu; the officials are hopeful of bringing large animals, which will also attract more crowds.

The Vandalur zoo falls under the large-scale category, while those in Vellore and Tiruchy come under the small size category of zoo.

Animals from closed VOC zoo to be shifted to other parks soon

Animals in the VOC Zoological Park in Coimbatore may soon find new homes, as they are likely to be shifted to other zoos across the state within a month’s time.

“The process of shifting animals from the zoo is likely to be taken up in a month’s time. A reply is awaited for our shifting proposal from authorities of Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur towards taking the animals. Also, animals were to be sent to Kurumbapatti Zoological Park in Salem, Zoological Park in Tiruchy and Amirthi Mini Zoo in Vellore. The crocodiles will be taken to Crocodile Park in Amaravathi dam,” said Dr S Saravanan, Director of VOC Zoological Park.

A recent estimate by the Forest Department had listed the presence of around 334 birds, 46 reptiles and 152 mammals in the zoo. However, the birds in the zoo are expected to be retained towards developing a bird park on the same spot.

The zoo was closed as per the directions of Central Zoo Authority of India from January 2022 as it was functioning in insufficient space and with no scope for expansion.

The zoo was established in an area of 4.13 acres in the year 1965. The Coimbatore Corporation incurs an expense of around Rs 3 lakh towards maintenance of the zoo.