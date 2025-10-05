Works apace for Meenakshi temple consecration in Dec

MADURAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu stated on Saturday that work is in progress to conduct the consecration of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai.

After inspecting the works at the temple on Saturday, Sekarbabu stated that the consecration ceremony of the Meenakshi temple would either be conducted by December this year or by February 2026. According to Agama rules, every temple is consecrated once every twelve years, and the State government is more focused and keen on performing the ritual, he said.

Under the DMK regime, as many as 3,707 temples have been consecrated across the State, which could be the highest number since the inception of the HR&CE, he added. He said that major temples in Palani, Dindigul district, Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, and Tiruparankundram, in Madurai, witnessed consecration under this regime.

The HR&CE Minister added that work at the Meenakshi temple is being expedited at the request of devotees. As many as 186 works at a cost of

Rs 23.70 crore were taken up and are being executed in various phases to conduct the consecration grandly. While highlighting the consecration works, he said 117 works were being carried out through temple funds of Rs 8.90 crore and 69 works through donor funds of Rs 14.80 crore.

City on alert as temple gets hoax bomb threat

Following an email threat to Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai, sent to the Tamil Nadu DGP office, a bomb disposal squad carried out an intensive search and found out that it was hoax.

Similar checks were also conducted at the Tirupparankundram temple and Dargah in the locality by police personnel, not to take a chance. DGP office alerted the Madurai Police Commissioner and the temple administration, over the threat, leading to frantic search.

The temple was closed to devotees in the afternoon as a precautionary measure. A bomb detection and disposal squad conducted a detailed search with the help of sniffer dogs. Checks also covered the sanctum areas of Amman and Swami, finally declaring it as hoax threat.