Worker tortured by gang in Ariyalur; VCK lodges plaint

TIRUCHY: A 10-member gang from Ariyalur had reportedly manhandled a construction worker and inflicted burn injuries on him with lighted cigarette butts. Coming to know about the incident, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) members complained to police on Monday.

R Rajesh (35), a construction employee from South Colony Street near Andimadam in Ariyalur was returning home after work on Sunday, was stopped by a gang of 10 members who were consuming alcohol at Rangiyam road and asked him to buy them liquor.

Rajesh bought them liquor and handed it over to the gang and was trying to go home but the gang reportedly asked him to stay near them until they completed the bottle.

However, Rajesh told them that he wanted to go home as it was already late. Soon, the gang started to manhandle Rajesh.

When he tried to escape, four persons caught hold of him, and a few inflicted burns on him with cigarette butts. Rajesh, who could not bear the pain, raised alarm and the public who heard the voice ran to rescue him.

On seeing the public running towards them, the gang had escaped from the spot. Subsequently, the people rescued him and rushed him to Jayankondam GH where he has been undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, on Sunday late hours, the VCK cadre headed by District Secretary Kathirvalavan lodged a complaint with the Jayankondam DSP demanding action against the culprits. The police registered a case and are searching for the gang.