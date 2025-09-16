Work with DMK friends to elect Stalin CM again, Vaiko tells cadre

TIRUCHY: MDMK general secretary appealed to party cadre to work hard along with ally DMK’s ‘friends’ to ensure a grand victory for the Secular Progressive Alliance in the 2026 Assembly polls, electing Chief Minister MK Stalin again to rule the State.

Addressing the cadre at the state conference of the party as a part of the 117th birth anniversary of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, Vaiko recalled the achievements of MDMK in various fronts, particularly pressing the UN for a referendum in Sri Lanka, and said that the party has played a crucial role in the self-respect movement.

An emotional Vaiko told the cadre that he has been bravely moving forward, surmounting several hardships, only because of the love the party men bestowed upon him. “This movement has overcome several trials and tribulations, but still, the party has been moving forward steadily,” Vaiko said at the conference.

Saying that the Union government has conspired with the Election Commission and removed 65 lakh voters in Bihar, he warned it would be executed in other states too. “We all should vehemently fight against such atrocities committed by the Union government, including the amendment of Section 130, that ensures sacking of Chief Ministers and ministers imprisoned for more than 30 days,” Vaio said.

Referring to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Sanskrit was the first language of the nation, Vaiko said it was a dead language and out of 140 crore population, the language is spoken by as many as 24,387 persons across the country. Anna showed us the way on how to deal with such challenges, Vaiko added.