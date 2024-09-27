Work on glass bridge between Swami Vivekananda Memorial & Tiruvalluvar Statue being expedited

CHENNAI: Work on the glass bridge connecting the Swami Vivekananda Memorial and the Tiruvalluvar Statue in Kanyakumari is being expedited with massive ropes being erected to connect both the rocks on which the monuments are situated, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The bridge, which is being built at a cost of Rs 37 crore, will span 77 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

It will be situated 7 meters above the highest sea wave level with an arch height of 11 meters.The construction work involving concrete pillars on both the Thiruvalluvar Rock and Vivekananda Rock has been completed and iron columns have been erected to support the arch of the bridge, the report added.

The bridge has a glass section that would be 2- 40 meters wide and will be supported by stainless steel cables with a total of 101 segments that will be used to construct the bridge.

These segments which were recently showcased at a model exhibition in Puducherry is being transported to Kanyakumari by container lorries. As of now, 30 segments have been transported by boat and placed on the Tiruvalluvar Rock.

Subsequently, six ropes are currently being installed between the two massive pillars to form arch like structures. Soon, technical experts would commence work on erecting winches to travel between the monuments.

Highways minister, E V Velu recently visited the site to inspect the progress and advised that the work be expedited.