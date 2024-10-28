Work hard, victory is ours in 2026 polls, says DMK chief MK Stalin to party election incharges

CHENNAI: Setting a target to win 200 seats in the ensuing assembly polls, Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin appealed to the election incharges for the assembly constituencies to gear up for the polls and invest their hard work to replicate the party’s exemplary performance in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

He also exuded confidence in registering a massive victory in the 2026 assembly polls.

“Crores of people have benefited from the Dravidian Model government. They are our big campaigners,” said the DMK leader while addressing the election incharges for all 234 assembly constituencies during a meeting at Arivalayam on Monday.

A few months back, the party tasted an impressive win in the LS polls.

Now, the party is gearing up for the assembly elections that brought them together at the party headquarters, said the DMK leader, adding, “We are gathered here for the preparation of the assembly polls. We are going to win the elections, and there is no doubt about it. But our victory should be cent percent. Our target should be 200 seats. For that, you should start your work from this day.”

He extended his greetings to the newly appointed election incharges, who were roped in from various wings of the party, and urged them to adopt innovative ideas and models to effectively carry out campaigns in their respective constituencies.

The DMK patriarch and former CM M Karunanidhi said that his favorite village was Eppothumvendran (A winner always) in Thoothukudi district, Stalin said, adding, “If we earn the name of Eppothumvendran, we should work tirelessly and remain active. Hence, I want all of you to always work hard.”

He appealed to them to work in coordination with the district secretary and ministers in charge of the respective constituencies.

They should follow the directions of the senior leaders in election efforts.